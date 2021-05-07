 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Galapagos Drops Early Metabolic & Osteoarthritis Programs, Reorganizes R&D Efforts

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Galapagos Drops Early Metabolic & Osteoarthritis Programs, Reorganizes R&D Efforts
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) is chopping its pipeline to conserve cash while its business development team pursues a mission to find a “transformative” deal for the company.
  • The company is ditching its Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) molecule ’1205 while moving ahead with a Phase 2 IPF study for its chitinase inhibitor ’4617.
  • It is also dropping early research efforts in metabolic diseases and osteoarthritis while cutting back on non-core areas of R&D focus. This decision will cost the pipeline their diabetes drug GLPG4059.
  • Bart Filius, President, and COO said, “in line with our review, we decided to discontinue or cancel certain studies and consequently identified opportunities to reduce operational costs, for a total potential savings of €150 million on a full-year basis. Roughly half of these savings will be realized in 2021, resulting in a 2021 cash burn guidance of between €580 million and €620 million. We are working towards a right-sized, refocused version of Galapagos, setting us on a path towards success with our first commercial product, new R&D opportunities, substantial clinical news flow, and a lengthened cash runway for validation of our early pipeline assets.”
  • Still in the spotlight: Lead Toledo program ‘3970, a SIK2/3 inhibitor, moving ahead in 5 proof-of-concept studies with plans “to roll out our further development plans in the second half of the year.”
  • Researchers selected an additional molecule from their Toledo program, SIK2/3 inhibitor ‘4876, “as a candidate to accelerate from preclinical phase into clinical development.”
  • They expect to progress their TYK2 inhibitor ‘3667 into Phase 2b.
  • Price Action: GLPG shares are down 1.26% at $75.20 during the market trading session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLPGF + GLPG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Astellas, Seagen, Gilead Get Positive Regulatory Tidings From Europe, 3 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Skin Cancer Readout, Cellect Strikes Reverse Merger Deal, Lava Therapeutics Makes Nasdaq Debut
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dynavax-Clover Start Phase 2/3 Vaccine Study. BrainStorm Reports Positive MS Readout, NeoGenomics Goes Shopping
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs osteoarthritisBiotech Earnings News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com