Ocugen Shares Sink Despite OCU200 Being Comparable To Aflibercept In Reducing Neovascularization, Damage To Retina In Animal Study
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) has announced the presentation of new preclinical data evaluating the efficacy of OCU200 in in-vitro and in-vivo models for ocular neovascular diseases.
- The data will be presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- OCU200 is a biologic product candidate in preclinical development for sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet-AMD).
- OCU200 inhibited cell proliferation, cell invasion, and tube formation by endothelial cells.
- In the oxygen-induced retinopathy (OIR) mice model, OCU200 significantly reduced avascular areas at a low dose (68% reduction) and high dose (68% reduction). The observed difference in both doses was not much.
- Also, significantly reduced neovascular tufts (NVs) at a low dose (59% reduction, P < 0.05) and high dose (58% reduction, P < 0.05) compared to vehicle-treated eyes, was observed.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Eyelea (aflibercept) reduced NVs by 77%. OCU200 (10 ug) showed comparable activity to aflibercept (20 ug).
- Price Action: OCGN shares fell 12.6% at $9.54 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.
