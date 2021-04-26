Immunome Raises $27M Via Private Equity Placement At 9%
- In addition to encouraging preclinical data from the COVID-19 antibody cocktail announced today, Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has entered into a private placement agreement of approximately $27 million with the sale of 1 million units at $27 per unit.
- The offer price is at a 9% discount to Friday's closing price of $29.55.
- Each unit consists of one IMNM common share and a warrant to purchase one-half of a common share at an exercise price of $45.
- Immunome intends to use the net proceeds to accelerate the development of its oncology and infectious disease portfolio, including COVID-19, and for other general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: IMNM shares are trading 8.7% higher at $32.12 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
