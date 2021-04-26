Immunome's Stock Jumps On Its Antibody Cocktail Neutralizing Multiple COVID-19 Variants In Animal Studies
- Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has announced antibody selection for its IMM-BCP-01 antibody cocktail and shared preclinical data showing that IMM-BCP-01 is effective against the current SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
- In Syrian hamsters infected with live SARS-CoV-2 virus, IMM-BCP-01 reduced lung viral load as a treatment and prophylaxis.
- Data also demonstrated full neutralization by IMM-BCP-01 of emerging/concerning variants of COVID-19 and mutations.
- Mechanistic studies demonstrate that the selected antibodies bind not only to SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins with complex mutations but also to those with several individual mutations.
- Two of the three selected antibodies bind to areas of the Spike protein that may be resistant to evolutionary change.
- Immunome anticipates filing an IND for its IMM-BCP-001 program in late Q2/early Q3 2021.
- IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein with picomolar affinity.
- Price Action: IMNM shares are trading 12.7% higher at $33.29 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Offerings Small Cap General