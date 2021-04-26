 Skip to main content

Immunome's Stock Jumps On Its Antibody Cocktail Neutralizing Multiple COVID-19 Variants In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 8:09am   Comments
  • Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) has announced antibody selection for its IMM-BCP-01 antibody cocktail and shared preclinical data showing that IMM-BCP-01 is effective against the current SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
  • In Syrian hamsters infected with live SARS-CoV-2 virus, IMM-BCP-01 reduced lung viral load as a treatment and prophylaxis. 
  • Data also demonstrated full neutralization by IMM-BCP-01 of emerging/concerning variants of COVID-19 and mutations.
  • Mechanistic studies demonstrate that the selected antibodies bind not only to SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins with complex mutations but also to those with several individual mutations.
  • Two of the three selected antibodies bind to areas of the Spike protein that may be resistant to evolutionary change.
  • Immunome anticipates filing an IND for its IMM-BCP-001 program in late Q2/early Q3 2021.
  • IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein with picomolar affinity.
  • Price Action: IMNM shares are trading 12.7% higher at $33.29 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

