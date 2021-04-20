 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Can-Fite Starts Preclinical Studies Required By FDA, EMA For Two Lead Drug Candidates Registration Filing

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Can-Fite Starts Preclinical Studies Required By FDA, EMA For Two Lead Drug Candidates Registration Filing
  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE: CANF) has initiated a series of preclinical studies required by regulators to support potential marketing registration filings for its drug candidates Piclidenoson and Namodenoson in the U.S. and Europe.
  • As part of marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe, both regulators require specific preclinical data to be submitted along with the pivotal Phase 3 data.
  • Piclidenoson is now being evaluated in the COMFORT Phase 3 clinical study designed to establish Piclidenoson's superiority compared to placebo and non-inferiority compared to Amgen, Inc's (NASDAQ: AMGN) Otezla (Apremilast) for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
  • A Phase 3 study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular cancer (HCC) is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.
  • Price Action: CANF shares are up 0.56% at $2.1 in market trading hours.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + CANF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Q1 Beat From Johnson & Johnson, KalVista Study Placed On Hold, European Label Expansion For GW Pharma's Epidiolex
Amgen's Bemarituzumab Scores Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Gastric, GEJ Cancers
10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Precision Biosciences Regains Rights To CAR T Candidates, CFO Changes, 2 IPOs
Is Silicon Valley Replacing Big Pharma In Neuroscience?
Can-Fite Says Cannabinoid-Based Therapies Stop Liver Cancer Growth, Preclinical Studies Show
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs hepatocellular cancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com