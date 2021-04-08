 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Allocates Significantly Lower Number Of J&J Vaccines To States For Next Week: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
Share:
US Allocates Significantly Lower Number Of J&J Vaccines To States For Next Week: Reuters
  • The U.S. government will allot around 85% less Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccines to states next week, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.
  • According to Reuters, about 785,500 J&J doses will be allocated, compared to 4.95 million doses this week.
  • Last week, the New York Times reported that workers at an Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore producing both AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and J&J doses had mixed-up ingredients for the two vaccines, spoiling 15 million J&J doses.
  • However, the Baltimore facility has not yet been authorized by the FDA. A federal health official told Reuters last week that none of the plant's vaccine doses have been used in the vaccination campaigns so far.
  • According to the CDC data, California is the primary recipient of the J&J vaccine, followed by Texas and Florida.
  • California's vaccine allocation is down by about 88%, with the state set to receive 67,600 doses next week.
  • A California health official said that the number would go down further in the week starting April 18, with only 22,400 doses of the J&J vaccine allocated to the state.
  • J&J has reiterated that it expected to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.26% at $163.19 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + JNJ)

Government, Officials Defend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot: CNBC
Elon Musk Comes In Support Of COVID-19 Vaccines After Earlier Comments Courted Controversy
Europe's Drug Watchdog Concludes Possible Link Between AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine And Blood Clots
Fed Minutes Later Today Loom Large As Investors Seek Insight Into FOMC's Next Steps
European Countries Mull Mixing COVID-19 Shot Amid AstraZeneca Crisis: Reuters
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FibroGen Fudges Safety Data, Novartis Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, Immutep Gains On Patent Award
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com