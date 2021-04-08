US Allocates Significantly Lower Number Of J&J Vaccines To States For Next Week: Reuters
- The U.S. government will allot around 85% less Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccines to states next week, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.
- According to Reuters, about 785,500 J&J doses will be allocated, compared to 4.95 million doses this week.
- Last week, the New York Times reported that workers at an Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore producing both AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and J&J doses had mixed-up ingredients for the two vaccines, spoiling 15 million J&J doses.
- However, the Baltimore facility has not yet been authorized by the FDA. A federal health official told Reuters last week that none of the plant's vaccine doses have been used in the vaccination campaigns so far.
- According to the CDC data, California is the primary recipient of the J&J vaccine, followed by Texas and Florida.
- California's vaccine allocation is down by about 88%, with the state set to receive 67,600 doses next week.
- A California health official said that the number would go down further in the week starting April 18, with only 22,400 doses of the J&J vaccine allocated to the state.
- J&J has reiterated that it expected to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of May.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.26% at $163.19 during the market trading session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General