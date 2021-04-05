 Skip to main content

Pfizer In Talks With Israel For New COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Deal: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 1:54pm   Comments
Share:
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is reportedly working on a new COVID-19 vaccine supply deal to Israel after an initial agreement announced in late 2020 has ended.
  • “The company is currently working with the Israeli government to update the agreement, to supply additional vaccines to the country. While this work continues, shipments may be adjusted,” Pfizer said.
  • Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) agreed in November to supply Israel with an undisclosed number of COVID-19 vaccines. Israel’s Finance Ministry has said it paid roughly 2.6 billion shekels ($785 million).
  • According to Reuters, Israel’s government seeks to secure 36 million more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for use as booster shots for children once they are eligible. It was set to approve a supply of around 3.5 billion shekels.
  • But the cabinet called off in a squabble between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister, Benny Gantz, who heads a rival party over judicial appointments.
  • As per Jerusalem Post, a shipment of 700,000 doses was set to arrive on Sunday but was halted after the state failed to approve the transfer of payment for the previous 2.5 million doses Pfizer/BioNTech had supplied.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.12% at $36.25, while BNTX shares 0.47% at $114.4 during market trading hours on the last check Monday.

COVID-19 Vaccine israel

