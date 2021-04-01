 Skip to main content

AbCellera, Gilead Ink New Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Collaboration

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 10:05am   Comments
  • AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has announced agreements to expand its collaboration with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), including a multi-year, multi-target antibody discovery collaboration.
  • Under the agreements' financial terms, AbCellera will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties. 
  • Under the new agreement, AbCellera will generate panels of antibodies for up to eight new targets selected by Gilead.
  • The expanded collaboration will leverage AbCellera's fully humanized antibodies using the Trianni Mouse platform and the OrthoMab protein engineering platform.
  • Price Action: GILD shares increased 1.75% at $65.74, and ABCL shares are up 8.33% at $36.79 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Health Care Contracts General

