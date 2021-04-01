AbCellera, Gilead Ink New Multi-Target Antibody Discovery Collaboration
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) has announced agreements to expand its collaboration with Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD), including a multi-year, multi-target antibody discovery collaboration.
- Under the agreements' financial terms, AbCellera will receive an upfront payment and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties.
- Under the new agreement, AbCellera will generate panels of antibodies for up to eight new targets selected by Gilead.
- The expanded collaboration will leverage AbCellera's fully humanized antibodies using the Trianni Mouse platform and the OrthoMab protein engineering platform.
- Price Action: GILD shares increased 1.75% at $65.74, and ABCL shares are up 8.33% at $36.79 on the last check Thursday.
