Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Shot Safe, Effective Through Six Months After Second Dose
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have announced updated topline results from analysis of 927 confirmed symptomatic cases of COVID-19 observed in Phase 3 study through March 13.
- Data showed that the vaccine, BNT162b2, was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 infection, measured seven days through up to six months after the second dose.
- According to US CDC, the vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by the FDA.
- Safety data collected from more than 12,000 vaccinated participants who have a follow-up time of at least six months after the second dose demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
- The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa, where the B.1.351 lineage is prevalent.
- No serious safety concerns were observed in trial participants up to six months after the second dose. Side effects were generally consistent with previously reported results.
- The companies plan to submit detailed data for scientific peer review and potential publication soon.
- Yesterday, Pfizer-BioNTech announced compelling data that showed 100% efficacy against the infection in adolescents aged between 12 to 15 years.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.22% at $36.31, and BNTX shares moved 1.1% higher at $110.4 in the premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
