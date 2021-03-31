 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Daiichi Axes Sanofi Vaccine Pact After Pertussis Jab Manufacturing Faces Snag

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
  • Though Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS: DSNKY) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) came forward to help produce other pharmas' COVID-19 shots, the companies are calling it quits on their own, separate vaccine alliance in Japan. 
  • Daiichi Sankyo has decided to suspend the Squarekids combination vaccine production and a development deal for the pentavalent combination shot VN-0105 after encountering a manufacturing snag.
  • Squarekids is a tetravalent combination vaccine for the prevention of diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and polio.
  • In a statement, Daiichi said it would stop making and supplying Squarekids due to a problem manufacturing pertussis vaccines.
  • It's an issue the company says it's worked to resolve, but now, Daiichi has elected to stop production altogether by ending its Sanofi deal. It will stop distributing the product from March 31. 
  • Daiichi Sankyo will compensate Sanofi to the tune of 15 billion yen, with plans to record the loss in the fourth quarter of its 2020 fiscal year, which ends on March 31.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 0.7% at $49.45, while DSNKY shares are down 3.4% at $28.97 in the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DSKYF + DSNKY)

Daiichi Takes mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Into Human Trials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com