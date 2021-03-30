 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioNTech Stock Is Trading Higher On First Annual Profit; Raises 2021 Production Target For COVID-19 Shots To 2.5B Doses

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 9:36am   Comments
Share:
BioNTech Stock Is Trading Higher On First Annual Profit; Raises 2021 Production Target For COVID-19 Shots To 2.5B Doses

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTXreported Q4 sales of €345.4 million compared to €28 million a year ago, primarily attributable to recognizing revenues for the first time under two new collaboration agreements to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and ultimately led to the recognition of COVID-19 vaccine commercial revenues.

Earnings: Commercial revenues comprise around €188.5 million of gross profit from COVID-19 vaccine sales in the collaboration partner’s territory, representing a net figure.

Besides, €61.4 million sales to collaboration partner of products manufactured by BNTX and €20.6 million direct COVID-19 vaccine sales to customers in Germany have been recognized.

Net profit came at €366.9 million for the quarter, a turnaround from a loss of €58.2 million last year.

Annual net profit was €15.2 million, compared to €179.2 million net loss for the comparative prior-year period.

The company ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of €1.2 billion.

COVID-19 Vaccine Forecast: BioNTech and its partner Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) have signed orders of 1.4 billion doses for delivery in 2021. BioNTech said it expects €9.8 billion in revenue from the supply contracts signed already.

BNTX raised this year’s production target for the COVID-19 vaccine to as many as 2.5 billion doses, from 2 billion. Earlier this month, BNTX and PFE predicted to have the capacity to make 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2022.

Also, BNTX’s chief executive predicts a version of the shot that can be stored in refrigerators will be ready within months. It expects to spend as much as €850 million on R&D activities this year.

Price Action: BNTX shares are up 4.26% at $100 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

BioNTech: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Wave Life Sciences Pulls Plug On 2 Assets, Amarin's Vascepa Snags European Approval, Biocept Jumps On Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Palantir, Wells Fargo Or Bank of America?
CDC New Study Shows Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shots 90% Effective Against Infection In Real-World Setting
What You Need to Know In Options this Week: Netflix, Tesla, Lululemon, Blackberry, Chewy, Gamestop, SPY And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com