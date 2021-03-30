 Skip to main content

Amarin Stock Is Trading Higher After EU Approval For Icosapent Ethyl

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 7:16am   Comments
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved the marketing authorization application for Amarin Corporation Plc's (NASDAQ: AMRN) Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) for cardiovascular risk reduction.
  • The approval covers reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in high-risk, statin-treated adult patients who have elevated triglycerides and either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes and at least one additional cardiovascular risk factor.
  • Amarin's icosapent ethyl was approved for cardiovascular risk reduction by the FDA in December 2019 and marketed in the U.S. under the brand name, Vascepa.
  • Yesterday, Amarin's Canadian partner, HLS Therapeutics Inc, announced the Canadian Cardiovascular Society recommended using icosapent ethyl to lower the risk of cardiovascular events.
  • Price Action: AMRN shares are up 4.6% at $6.41 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Cardiovascular disease European CommissionBiotech News Health Care FDA General

