Amarin Stock Is Trading Higher After EU Approval For Icosapent Ethyl
- The European Commission (EC) has approved the marketing authorization application for Amarin Corporation Plc's (NASDAQ: AMRN) Vazkepa (icosapent ethyl) for cardiovascular risk reduction.
- The approval covers reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in high-risk, statin-treated adult patients who have elevated triglycerides and either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes and at least one additional cardiovascular risk factor.
- Amarin's icosapent ethyl was approved for cardiovascular risk reduction by the FDA in December 2019 and marketed in the U.S. under the brand name, Vascepa.
- Yesterday, Amarin's Canadian partner, HLS Therapeutics Inc, announced the Canadian Cardiovascular Society recommended using icosapent ethyl to lower the risk of cardiovascular events.
- Price Action: AMRN shares are up 4.6% at $6.41 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.
