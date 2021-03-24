 Skip to main content

GSK Fires Moncef Slaoui Over Sexual Harassment Charges

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Moncef Slaoui, former chief scientist of Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration, was fired as Galvani Bioelectronics’ board chairman over “substantiated” sexual harassment allegations by a woman.

  • Galvani Bioelectronics is a medical research company focused on developing bioelectronic medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases.
  • It was formed through a partnership by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Verily Life Sciences, a Google parent Alphabet, Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary.
  • Slaoui’s termination by the majority shareholder, GlaxoSmithKline, came after a letter “containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK that was sent in February.
  • That conduct “occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK,” the statement said.
  • “Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations,” GSK said.
  • “The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.”
  • Slaoui, in January, submitted his resignation as Operation Warp Speed chief advisor to the then-incoming administration of President Joe Biden.
  • Christopher Corsico, senior vice president of development at GSK and a current member of Galvani’s board, was appointed as the new chairman of Galvani.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are trading 0.32% lower at $35.88 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Operation Warp SpeedBiotech News Health Care Management General

