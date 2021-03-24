GSK Fires Moncef Slaoui Over Sexual Harassment Charges
Moncef Slaoui, former chief scientist of Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration, was fired as Galvani Bioelectronics’ board chairman over “substantiated” sexual harassment allegations by a woman.
- Galvani Bioelectronics is a medical research company focused on developing bioelectronic medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases.
- It was formed through a partnership by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Verily Life Sciences, a Google parent Alphabet, Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) subsidiary.
- Slaoui’s termination by the majority shareholder, GlaxoSmithKline, came after a letter “containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK that was sent in February.
- That conduct “occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK,” the statement said.
- “Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations,” GSK said.
- “The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing.”
- Slaoui, in January, submitted his resignation as Operation Warp Speed chief advisor to the then-incoming administration of President Joe Biden.
- Christopher Corsico, senior vice president of development at GSK and a current member of Galvani’s board, was appointed as the new chairman of Galvani.
- Price Action: GSK shares are trading 0.32% lower at $35.88 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.
