Daiichi Takes mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Into Human Trials

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS: DSNKY) has begun a Phase 1/2 trial of DS-5670, its mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

  • Investigators are enrolling 152 healthy adults, including elderly individuals, in the trial. The study will assess the mRNA vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity to determine a recommended dose for further development. 
  • Daiichi is yet to share a timeline for further development of the vaccine, but, based on the speed at which other products came to market, the product is unlikely to win approval until late this year at the earliest.
  • DS-5670 is being developed by Daiichi Sankyo’s proprietary novel nucleic acid delivery technology. Results from preclinical studies suggest positive safety and efficacy of DS-5670.
  • Price Action: DSNKY shares are trading 1.6% lower at $30.23 in market trading hours on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

