 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Janssen's Ponvory Wins FDA Nod For Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Share:

The FDA has approved Janssen's a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Ponvory (ponesimod) for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease.

  • Ponvory is a once-daily oral selective sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) modulator.
  • The FDA approval is based, in part, on a two-year head-to-head Phase 3 trial in which Ponvory 20 mg demonstrated superior efficacy in significantly reducing annual relapses by 30.5% compared to Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) Aubagio 14 mg (teriflunomide) in patients with relapsing MS.
  • Over the study period, 71% of patients treated with Ponvory had no confirmed relapses, compared to 61% in the teriflunomide group.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are trading 0.3% higher at $160.91 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + SNY)

ImmunityBio's COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Manufactured In South Africa: Bloomberg
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination Could Protect Pregnant Women, Newborns, Study In Israel Suggests: Reuters
This Day In Market History: Walmart, Johnson & Johnson Join Dow Jones Industrial Average
3 Biotech Stocks That Could Double In 12 Months
AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Efficacy Against South African Virus Strain, Study Shows
GSK Kick Starts Late-Stage Study With Medicago-Partnered COVID-19 Vaccine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: multiple sclerosisBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com