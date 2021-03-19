 Skip to main content

Boris Johnson, Jean Castex Try To Build Confidence In AZN COVID-19 Jab, Will Take The First Dose Today: CNBC

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Boris Johnson, Jean Castex Try To Build Confidence In AZN COVID-19 Jab, Will Take The First Dose Today: CNBC

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, today, is expected to get the first dose of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) / University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine, as a reassurance that the shot is safe and effective, says CNBC.

What Happened: Mr. Johnson has urged other people to get inoculated, citing data from the U.K.’s independent drug regulator that shows the benefits far outweigh the risks.

Yesterday, European Medicines Agency (EMA) also concluded that AZN’s COVID vaccine is “safe and effective.” Various countries globally suspended using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure following reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people.

Health experts criticized the move, citing a lack of data, while the concern regarding the increase in infection cases was looming.

Speaking at a Downing Street conference on Thursday, Johnson said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, but “the thing that isn’t safe is catching Covid, which is why it is so important that we all get our jabs as soon as our turn comes.”

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is also expected to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

Why It Matters: Yesterday, the European Commission said it would send a letter to AZN related to the undersupply of COVID-19 shots to the bloc.

Germany, France, Italy, and Spain are among those in Europe who say they will resume using the vaccine after Europe’s drug regulator declared it safe and effective. Indonesia, which had previously delayed administering the shot, said Friday it had approved the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Norway, Sweden, and Denmark will continue with the pause of AZN jab while conducting their independent reviews.



Europe was already under pressure to build support for AZN shot when few countries in the bloc refused to give the vaccine to anybody above 65 years of age.

Carsten Watzl, head of the German Society for Immunology, urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to take the vaccine live on TV to show it’s safe.

Price Action: AZN shares moved 0.4% higher at $49.52 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCBiotech Government News Health Care FDA Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

