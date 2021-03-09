Why AnPac Bio-Medical, Surface Oncology, CorMedix Are Rallying Today

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC), Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) and CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) are among the biggest movers among health care stocks Tuesday.

AnPac Bio-Medical Develops New Cancer Detection Sensor: AnPac Bio-Medical, a San Jose, California-based company that focuses on early cancer screening and detection, said it has developed and completed evaluations for a new-generation, multi-cancer detection senor named CDA Pro Sensor.

This sensor, according to the company, boasts of improved performance over the previous generation cancer detection sensors in aspects such as detection signal stability, sensor device yield, sensor cost, and detection sensitivity and specificity.

AnPac Bio-Medical shares were jumping 44% to $8.34.

Surface Oncology Gains On Merck Pact and Q4 Results: This Cambridge, Massachusetts-based immuno-oncology company announced a clinical trial collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) to evaluate its investigational antibody therapy, SRF388 in combination with Merck's cancer immunotherapy Keytruda.

The combo will be evaluated in a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors, especially that of liver and kidney.

Separately, Surface Oncology reported a strong increase in fourth-quarter revenues from $1 million in 2019 to $87.6 million in 2020, with the bulk of the increase contributed by $85 million in upfront payment from GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK). The company reversed from a loss of 57 cents per share to a profit of $1.56 per share.

Analysts, on average, had estimated earnings per share of 22 cents on revenues of $34 million.

Surface Oncology shares were up 9% to $8.04.

CorMedix Provides Regulatory Update On Investigational Asset For Cather-related Bloodstream Infection: CorMedix held a regulatory update call for DefenCath, its catheter lock solution to prevent catheter-related infections in hemodialysis patients.

The company announced Monday the FDA issued a complete response letter to its NDA for DefenCath, stating that the application cannot be approved in its present form. The agency raised concerns regarding a third-party manufacturing facility after a review of records provided by the facility.

The company had said then it will hold an investor call after it gets to know the issues identified by the FDA and will work with the manufacturing facility to develop a plan for resolution.

CorMedix was advancing 10% to $7.56.

