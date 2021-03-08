Baxter To Offer Fill/Finish Services To Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In US
- Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) has agreed to provide manufacturing services for Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 Vaccine.
- The agreement includes fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for approximately 60-90 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021.
- Manufacturing facilities located in Bloomington, Indiana, will be used. It employs more than 700 individuals on its 600,000 square-foot campuses.
- Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.
