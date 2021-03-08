 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baxter To Offer Fill/Finish Services To Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In US

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
  • Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) has agreed to provide manufacturing services for Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • The agreement includes fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for approximately 60-90 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021.
  • Manufacturing facilities located in Bloomington, Indiana, will be used. It employs more than 700 individuals on its 600,000 square-foot campuses.
  • Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are trading lower at 1.54% at $130.24 on the last check Monday. BAX shares are up 0.37% at $78.35.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAX + MRNA)

Analyzing Moderna's Unusual Options Activity
A Look Into Baxter's Debt
US Scientists Not Convinced Of One-Shot Regimen For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines: WSJ
Philippines, Moderna Reach 13M Vaccine Doses Supply Pact
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine: Detroit Mayor Declines 6,200 Doses, Catholic Bishops Raise 'Moral Concerns'
Moderna Hires Harvard Stem Cell Researcher Jonathan Hoggatt as Director of Hematology: What You Need to Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com