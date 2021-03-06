The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 7-13): Conference Presentations And More Earnings
Biotech stocks continued to move southward in the week ended March 5, as the broader market extended its sell-off. Though light on news, the week did witness earnings releases from smaller biopharma companies, coronavirus vaccine program updates, mixed FDA rulings and clinical readouts.
Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) was among the biggest gainers of the week after the company reported a positive early-stage readout in inflammatory bowel disease patients.
M&A momentum continued, as Amgen Inc. (AMGN) announced a deal to buy Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) in an $1.9-billion all-cash deal.
Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week:
Conferences
Chardan's 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit: March 8
H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: March 9-11
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: March 9-11
15th International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease: March 9-14
Clinical Readouts
Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) will present at the Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease conference new preclinical data on a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The treatment targets an anti-tau antibody, which is thought to play a role in the disease. The company says targeting a certain antibody called a novel epitope with PRX005 has shown superior results. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 11, between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.
Earnings
Monday
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) (before the market open)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) (after the close)
Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) (after the close)
SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) (after the close)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) (after the close)
Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For March PDUFA Dates
Tuesday
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) (before the market open)
Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) (before the market open)
InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) (before the market open)
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) (before the market open)
DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (before the market open)
Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) (before the market open)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) (before the market open)
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) (before the market open)
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (after the close)
Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) (after the close)
Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) (after the close)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) (after the close)
MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) (after the close)
Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (after the close)
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) (after the close)
Wednesday
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) (before the market open)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) (before the market open)
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) (before the market open)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) (after the close)
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) (after the close)
Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) (after the close)
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) (after the close)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) (after the close)
Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) (after the close)
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) (after the close)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (after the close)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) (after the close)
OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) (after the close)
Thursday
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) (before the market open)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) (before the market open)
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (before the market open)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) (after the close)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) (after the close)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) (after the close)
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) (after the close)
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) (after the close)
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) (after the close)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) (after the close)
Related Link: Johnson & Johnson Secures Emergency Authorization For Its Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: pharmaceuticalsBiotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap FDA Top Stories Best of Benzinga