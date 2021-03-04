 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amgen Pays $1.9B For Five Prime Therapeutics Acquisition

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Share:

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGNhas agreed to acquire Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) for $38 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately $1.9 billion.

  • The offer price of $38 represents a whopping 79% premium on the last close price of $21.26 on Wednesday.
  • Five Prime's immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies pipeline include five programs. Lead asset bemarituzumab is a Phase 3 ready anti-FGFR2b antibody.
  • In January, the company reported positive Phase 2 data in frontline advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer, demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in progression-free survival, overall survival, and overall response rate.
  • Amgen says that the FPRX acquisition offers a compelling opportunity to strengthen its oncology portfolio with a promising late-stage asset to treat gastric cancer.
  • Amgen plans to leverage its presence in Japan and other Asia-Pacific markets to maximize bemarituzumab's potential.
  • As part of this transaction, Amgen will receive a royalty percentage on future net sales in Greater China, ranging from the high teens to the low twenties, from a pre-existing co-development and commercialization agreement between Five Prime and Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB).
  • Amgen reaffirmed its full-year outlook with Revenue guidance of $25.8 to $26.6 billion and non-GAAP EPS guidance of $16.00-$17.00.
  • Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Amgen and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP as its legal advisor. Lazard acted as financial advisor to Five Prime and Cooley LLP as its legal advisor.
  • Amgen will host an investor call at 10:30 a.m. ET today.
  • Price Action: FPRX shares are trading higher by 78.1% at $37.86, while AMGN shares gained 1.49% at $227.27 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN + FPRX)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Kroger Posts Mixed Q4 Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: KemPharm ADHD Drug Gets The Nod, MediciNova Shelves Vaccine Study
AstraZeneca/Amgen's Tezepelumab Reduces Asthma Exacerbations, Phase 3 Trial Shows
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
How Does Amgen's Debt Look?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com