 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BioCryst's Orladeyo Wins EU Positive Opinion For Hereditary Angioedema

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 6:31am   Comments
Share:
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has issued a positive opinion backing the approval of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: BCRX) ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for routine prevention of recurrent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older.
  • HAE is a disorder characterized by recurrent attacks severe swelling (angioedema). The swelling most commonly affects the arms, legs, face, intestinal tract, and airway and is usually not itchy.
  • The European Commission will review the recommendation, and a final approval decision on the marketing application is expected in the second quarter.
  • The product is approved in the U.S. and Japan.
  • Early Access to the treatment has been approved by the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in the U.K.
  • Price Action: BCRX shares are trading 0.2% lower at $10.45 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why BioCryst, Ocugen And Voyager Therapeutics Are Moving Today
BioCryst Gains After FDA Nod For Expanded Use of RAPIVAB
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: European Commission hereditary angioedemaBiotech News Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com