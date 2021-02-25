Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Compugen's COM701 Shows Ongoing Durable Signals In Early-Stage Solid Tumor Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 8:21am   Comments
Share:
  • Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGENreports updated data from its Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of COM701 as a monotherapy and a dose-escalation combination study with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab).
  • COM701 is an antibody targeting PVRIG, a novel immune checkpoint.
  • Data highlight as of the data cutoff of December 14, 2020:
  • COM701 and Opdivo combination arm showed a disease control rate of 66.7% with best responses of the complete response of 6.7%, the partial response of 6.7%, and stable disease rate of 53.3%.
  • Durable responses of confirmed stable disease of six months or more were observed in three patients.
  • In the COM701 monotherapy arm, the patient with primary peritoneal cancer with durable confirmed partial response remains on study treatment at 62 weeks.
  • The patient with pancreatic cancer, refractory to all three prior lines of the standard of care therapy with the durable confirmed stable disease, was on study treatment for 31 weeks.
  • Six of the 20 patients enrolled in the monotherapy expansion cohort had the best responses of stable disease. No new safety findings were observed.
  • Additional clinical data and initial correlative assessments of biological samples will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 annual meeting.
  • Price Action: CGEN increased 11% at $11.5 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGEN)

Compugen To Test COM701, Opdivo Combination In Solid Tumor Settings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cancerBiotech News Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com