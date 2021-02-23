Market Overview

Adaptive Bio Launches T-Cell Based COVID-19 Tests

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) launched a clinical T-cell-based test kit to confirm recent or prior COVID-19 infection. 
  • T-Detect is currently under review by the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization.
  • Separately, the Company also expanded its collaboration with Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH), which includes a commercial agreement for Adaptive's clonoSEQ and immunoSEQ assays, and a lab services agreement for Adaptive's recently launched T-Detect COVID test.
  • As part of the expanded pact, patients can now have blood collection for both the clonoSEQ and T-Detect COVID tests at any Lab Corp patient service centers.
  • Lab Corp will also offer immunoSEQ and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID assays using Research Use Only test kits.
  • Price Action: LH is up 1.3% at $247.24, while ADPT is down 4.20% at $54.34 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

