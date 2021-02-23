Sanofi/Regeneron's DUPIXENT Wins Canada Approval For Atopic Dermatitis In Children Aged 6-11
- Health Canada has approved Sanofi’s SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) DUPIXENT (dupilumab injection) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in children aged six to 11 years whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.
- DUPIXENT is also approved in Canada to treat adult patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and for the treatment of severe asthma in patients 12 years and older.
- Also, both companies announced FDA approval of immunotherapy Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) as monotherapy in newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer.
- Price Action: SNY is up 0.2% at $46.47, while REGN is down 2.3% at $449.8 in market trading hours on last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: atopic dermatitis Health CanadaBiotech News Health Care FDA General