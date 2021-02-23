Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi/Regeneron's DUPIXENT Wins Canada Approval For Atopic Dermatitis In Children Aged 6-11

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Share:
  • Health Canada has approved Sanofi’s SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) DUPIXENT (dupilumab injection) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in children aged six to 11 years whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable.
  • DUPIXENT is also approved in Canada to treat adult patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and for the treatment of severe asthma in patients 12 years and older.
  • Also, both companies announced FDA approval of immunotherapy Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) as monotherapy in newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer.
  • Price Action: SNY is up 0.2% at $46.47, while REGN is down 2.3% at $449.8 in market trading hours on last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN + SNY)

FDA Approves Regeneron/Sanofi's Libtayo For Front-Line Lung Cancer
FDA Says Conduct Smaller Trials To Test Vaccine Efficacy Against COVID Variants
Bristol-Myers, Sanofi Fined $834M In Hawaii Over Plavix: Bloomberg
The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Decision On G1 Therapeutics, Earnings In The Mix For Light Calendar Week
Roche's Faricimab On Par With Rival Regeneron's Aflibercept In Four Late-Stage Studies In Vision Loss Disorder
Sanofi Offers Cash Buyout For Kiadis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis Health CanadaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com