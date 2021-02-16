Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exelixis' Cabozantinib Shows Overall Objective Response Rates of 38% In Genitourinary Tumor Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
  • Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXELannounces final data from Phase 1 trial sponsored and conducted by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), including seven expansion cohorts, evaluating cabozantinib in combination with either Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) or nivolumab plus ipilimumab in patients with refractory metastatic genitourinary tumors.
  • Exelixis presented the data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
  • In the study, cabozantinib, in combination with either nivolumab alone (n=64) or nivolumab plus ipilimumab (n=56), demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 38%, with an 11.1% complete response (CR) rate.
  • In 33 previously treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma patients, ORR was 42.4%, and the CR rate was 21%. The ORR in 16 previously treated metastatic renal cell carcinoma patients was 62.5%. The ORR was 20% for patients with urachal adenocarcinoma, 85.7% for squamous cell carcinoma of the bladder, and 44.4% for penile carcinoma.
  • The median overall survival for the entire population was 15.9 months. Median progression-free survival was 5.5 months, and the median duration of response was 22.8 months.
  • Recommended Phase 2 doses determined for the combination of cabozantinib plus nivolumab were cabozantinib 40 mg daily and 3 mg/kg of nivolumab every two weeks. The recommended phase 2 doses determined for the combination of cabozantinib plus nivolumab and ipilimumab were cabozantinib 40 mg daily, 3 mg/kg of nivolumab every two weeks, and 1 mg/kg ipilimumab every three weeks.
  • Price Action: EXEL gained 1.41% at $22.22 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXEL + BMY)

Exelixis' Cabozantinib Data Shows Clinically Significant Benefit Versus Pfizer's Sutent, In A Type Of Kidney Cancer
Infinity Pharma Shows Encouraging Eganelisib/Nivolumab Combo Data In Urothelial Cancer Study
Molecular Templates Shares Jump On Research Pact With Bristol-Myers In Cancer Settings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
Recap: Exelixis Q4 Earnings
Understanding Bristol-Myers Squibb's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Genitourinary Tumor Phase 1 TrialBiotech News General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com