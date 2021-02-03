Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Tyme Technologies Shares Are Surging Higher
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Why Tyme Technologies Shares Are Surging Higher

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares are nearly doubling on above-average volume Wednesday.

Tyme, which focuses on developing cancer metabolism-based therapies, said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted additional patent claims related to its metabolomic technology platform.

The patent is related to the use of the company's investigational asset TYME-19 to treat COVID-19.

"TYME-19 affects cellular metabolism. It constrains viral replication after a virus has inserted its genetic blueprint into an infected cell by inhibiting the ability of the virus to use the cells synthetic apparatus to make viral proteins and lipids," the company said.

Tyme said it plans to initiate appropriate clinical trials to substantiate the safety and efficacy of TYME-19.

At last check, Tyme shares are soaring 88.46% to $3.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TYME)

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Bristol-Myers Squibb Profit Beats Estimates
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Tyme Technologies Shares Dive On $100M Equity Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com