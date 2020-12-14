5 Biopharma Stocks Making Big Moves Monday

Even as the broader market trades higher in reaction to the availability of the first coronavirus vaccine under emergency use authorization, a slew of biopharma stocks are moving on company-specific updates.

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN): The smid-cap biopharma announced clinical program updates for its protein degraders ARV-471 and ARV-110. Interim Phase 1 data for ARV-471 showed potential for best-in-class safety and tolerability, with estrogen receptor degradation superior to what was previously reported for AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) fulvestrant, the standard of care agent.

The company reported robust efficacy signals in heavily pretreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

ARV-110 continued to show promising activity in a very late-line population in the Phase 1 study of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Arvinas said.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: ANPC) said it has made significant progress in detecting pre-cancer diseases.

"Initial results indicated that AnPac Bio CDA technology is capable of providing meaningful information while also screening out pre-cancer diseases, with over 20 types of pre-cancer diseases diagnosed following initial screening utilizing CDA technology and subsequent confirmation by hospital or physical testing center health check-ups," the company said.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: 2 IPOs Plus FDA Decisions On Moderna's COVID Vaccine And Drugs From Amgen, MacroGenics

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) said its SYNB1891, which is composed of an engineered synthetic biotic and being evaluated as an intra-tumoral treatment of solid tumors and lymphoma, has advanced into the combination therapy stage of the ongoing Phase 1 trial.

The advancement was due to acceptable safety at doses evaluated to date, intratumoral injection feasibility, successful escalation to clinically relevant dose levels and evidence of target engagement and immune system upregulation, the company said.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU): The company reported positive Phase 2 clinical trial results for enobosarm — an oral, novel selective androgen receptor targeting agent — for the treatment of endocrine and chemotherapy resistant ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) reported mixed topline results from the Phase 2 study of razuprotafib in glaucoma.

While the investigational asset in combination with latanoprost met the primary efficacy endpoint — the change from baseline in diurnal mean intraocular pressure — at day 28 with the twice-daily dose group, the once-daily dose group did not show a statistically significant improvement at day 28.

The Price Action:

At last check:

Arvinas shares were rallying 106.83% to $61.90.

An-Pac was advancing 47.63% to $6.23.

Synlogic shares were adding 10.71% to $2.48.

Veru shares were surging 44.77% to $9.20.

Aerpio was down 46.98% to $1.19.

Related Link: Moderna Says U.S. Has Committed To Another 100M Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine