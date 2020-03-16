Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News stories for the week of March 9th – 15th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

The Burgeoning Psychedelics Industry Has Investors Tripping For an Opportunity to Ride the Shroom Boom

For those looking to enter the emerging Psychedelics sector, these 3 Psychedelic Stocks should be on every investor’s watchlist.

Canopy Rivers is a Venture Capital Firm with a Unique Investment and Operating Platform

Narbe Alexandrian, CEO of Canadian licensed producer (LP) Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF), sat down with TCI host Alyssa Boston (Miss Universe Canada 2019 + Cannabis Crusader) to discuss the current state of the business as well as the company’s plans for 2020 and beyond. The company has a strategic partnership in place with Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1), the world’s largest cannabis firm.

As Per the Terms, Canopy Will Lend to TerrAscend $80.5 Million Through a Second Debenture

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (FRA: 11L1) announced that it has made a further investment into TerrAscend (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), this time in the form of a secured debenture to the tune of CDN $80.5 million. The loan follows a USD $10 million investment by Canopy Rivers (TSX: RIV) (OTC: CNPOF) in late 2019, as well as a subsequent financing by TerrAscend.

Dow Sets Record For Single-Day Point Drop, Oil Crashes Up to 30%, TSX Index Plummets Over 10%

It was an even bigger bloodbath on weed street as Pot Stocks collapsed in a sea of red. While many Marijuana Stocks posted double-digit losses on the session, not a single company was able to close the day in the green. To give you a better idea of how bad the trading session was, take a look at the day’s top 10 cannabis stock decliners.

The Financing Will See 7.25 Million Class 2 Common Shares and 11.75 Million Pre-Funded Warrants Issued

Ever been so strapped for cash that you announced a $90.4 million registered offering during the worst financial week in over a decade? Evidently, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) has. The company this morning announced that it will be conducting a financing for up to $90.4 million this morning, which is expected to close March 17, 2020.

Cannabis Firms Were Facing a Liquidity Crisis Even Before the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Canadian Cannabis Stocks we’ve weeded out have enough cash on hand to sustain their operations for at least six quarters, meaning they could likely withstand a recession caused by Coronavirus.

There is a Clear-Cut Winner Here, But Growing Pains Should be Expected in the Short Term for All Pot Stocks

The big question is, should investors consider putting their money to work in Canadian Pot Stocks, which are operating in the only recreationally legal developed country at the moment, or U.S. Cannabis Stocks, which are operating in the largest weed market in the world by annual sales?

Hollister Signs LOI to Acquire Legal Medicinal Mushroom and Psilocybin Firm Alphamind Brands

Hollister Biosciences (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRA: HOB) announced this morning the signing of an LOI to acquire Alphamind Brands, an exciting company operating in the legal medicinal mushroom and psilocybin markets. Alphamind is developing mushroom products and conducting R&D for Psilocybin pharmaceutical applications.

RWB Also Announced it Closed its Acquisition of Illinois Based Mid-American Growers

Tidal Royalty (CSE: RLTY.U) (OTC: TDRYF) provided an update today on the company’s executed business combination agreement with MichiCann Medical o/a Red White & Bloom (RWB).

The Acquisition Will Allow Champignon Brands’ to Continue Accelerating its Vertical Integration Strategy

Champignon Brands (CSE: SHRM) (FRA: 496) announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire British Columbia based craft mushroom cultivator and supplier Artisan Growers Ltd. Champignon also has plans to create the most compelling IP portfolio, clinical pipeline and drug development platform in the Psychedelics sector.

