Emergent BioSolutions CEO Talks Coronavirus Vaccine Development

Global life sciences company Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) CEO Bob Kramer said Thursday that his company's partnership with Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) could result in the creation of a therapy that poses a "fairly low risk."

Emergent Has Past Experience With Anthrax, Botulism

Emergent is using its own platform to help Novavax with the creation of a coronavirus vaccine, Kramer said during a guest appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Thursday morning.

Emergent's products have been used in therapies to protect against anthrax and botulism, the CEO said, adding there is a "high probability" that a patient-ready vaccine could be in use "later this summer.

"We have been doing this for 22 years as a business, in fact that is all we do — focus on public health threats," he said.

Emergent's 'Decades Of Experience'

Emergent is looking at alternative options for patients to obtain a vaccine prior to the summer months, Kramer said.

The encouraging takeaway is that any product will have the company's "decades of experience" and management behind it, giving the CEO a high degree of confidence, he said.

No 'Immediate Help' For Coronavirus

Kramer said there is the possibility of working with multiple regulatory bodies to make a vaccine available earlier through an emergency use authorization or a compassionate use exception.

Outside of BioSolutions and Novavax, Kramer said therapeutic options from other companies can be made available in a "similar timeline," but there isn't much to expect in terms of "immediate help."

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO

Teladoc, Ping Identity, Emergent Biosolutions: Portfolio Manager Shares Stock Picks After Monday's Carnage