Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emergent BioSolutions CEO Talks Coronavirus Vaccine Development
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Emergent BioSolutions CEO Talks Coronavirus Vaccine Development

Global life sciences company Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) CEO Bob Kramer said Thursday that his company's partnership with Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) could result in the creation of a therapy that poses a "fairly low risk."

Emergent Has Past Experience With Anthrax, Botulism

Emergent is using its own platform to help Novavax with the creation of a coronavirus vaccine, Kramer said during a guest appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Thursday morning. 

Emergent's products have been used in therapies to protect against anthrax and botulism, the CEO said, adding there is a "high probability" that a patient-ready vaccine could be in use "later this summer.

"We have been doing this for 22 years as a business, in fact that is all we do — focus on public health threats," he said.

Emergent's 'Decades Of Experience' 

Emergent is looking at alternative options for patients to obtain a vaccine prior to the summer months, Kramer said. 

The encouraging takeaway is that any product will have the company's "decades of experience" and management behind it, giving the CEO a high degree of confidence, he said. 

No 'Immediate Help' For Coronavirus 

Kramer said there is the possibility of working with multiple regulatory bodies to make a vaccine available earlier through an emergency use authorization or a compassionate use exception.

Outside of BioSolutions and Novavax, Kramer said therapeutic options from other companies can be made available in a "similar timeline," but there isn't much to expect in terms of "immediate help."

Related Links:

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO

Teladoc, Ping Identity, Emergent Biosolutions: Portfolio Manager Shares Stock Picks After Monday's Carnage

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX + EBS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca Faces Setback In Ovarian Cancer Study, Mallinckrodt To Explore COVID-19 Treatment, Imara IPO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NY State Endorses Mallinckrodt's Opioid Settlement, Kamada To Work On COVID-19 Treatment
108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
How Close Are Biotechs To Bringing A COVID-19 Treatment To Market?
82 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Teladoc, Ping Identity, Emergent Biosolutions: Portfolio Manager Shares Stock Picks After Monday's Carnage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus Covid-19 Squawk BoxBiotech News Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga