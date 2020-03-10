Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teladoc, Ping Identity, Emergent Biosolutions: Portfolio Manager Shares Stock Picks After Monday's Carnage
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2020 11:20am   Comments
Share:
Teladoc, Ping Identity, Emergent Biosolutions: Portfolio Manager Shares Stock Picks After Monday's Carnage

Virtual care company Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has seen its stock consistently rise since the start of 2020 and is among a small handful of stocks which could be bought by investors, according to Baron Discovery Fund portfolio manager Randy Gwirtzman.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc is a lot more than just a health care company that people call when they have a cold, Gwirtzman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday.

The company offers expert opinions on complex health issues and can even help patients with mental health issues, he said.

Revenue should more than double in size over the next few years as membership grows from around 50 million users today to as high as 65 to 70 million, the investment manager said.

Ping Identity Holding

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) is a cybersecurity firm that helps with securing logins through multifactor identifications, Gwirtzman said.

Ping's clients include some of the largest financial institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

The stock could move higher as more companies look to offer their workers remote access, which would boost demand for Ping Identity's products and services, he said.

Beyond the near term, shares could more than double in value over the next three to four years, Gwirtzman said.

Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) creates and stockpiles vaccines that could be used for pandemics and even biological attacks. Since the very early 2000s, health officials have been stockpiling vaccines against smallpox and anthrax, Gwirtzman said.

"There are very few companies who can do this, it's very unique."

Related Links:

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Teladoc Health And The Coronavirus

Coronavirus Will Alter, Not Destroy, Global Supply Chain — Former UN Ambassador

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBS + PING)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mesoblast To Test Candidate On Coronavirus Symptoms, Proxy Battle Ahead For Rockwell Medical, Glaukos to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2020
25 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Baron Discovery Fund CNBC coronavirusAnalyst Color Health Care Analyst Ratings Media General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PXDWells FargoReiterates180.0
SFIXWells FargoReiterates14.0
EPAMKeyBancDowngrades
GLOBKeyBancDowngrades
SFIXPiper SandlerMaintains15.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga