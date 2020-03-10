Teladoc, Ping Identity, Emergent Biosolutions: Portfolio Manager Shares Stock Picks After Monday's Carnage

Virtual care company Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has seen its stock consistently rise since the start of 2020 and is among a small handful of stocks which could be bought by investors, according to Baron Discovery Fund portfolio manager Randy Gwirtzman.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc is a lot more than just a health care company that people call when they have a cold, Gwirtzman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Tuesday.

The company offers expert opinions on complex health issues and can even help patients with mental health issues, he said.

Revenue should more than double in size over the next few years as membership grows from around 50 million users today to as high as 65 to 70 million, the investment manager said.

Ping Identity Holding

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) is a cybersecurity firm that helps with securing logins through multifactor identifications, Gwirtzman said.

Ping's clients include some of the largest financial institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

The stock could move higher as more companies look to offer their workers remote access, which would boost demand for Ping Identity's products and services, he said.

Beyond the near term, shares could more than double in value over the next three to four years, Gwirtzman said.

Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) creates and stockpiles vaccines that could be used for pandemics and even biological attacks. Since the very early 2000s, health officials have been stockpiling vaccines against smallpox and anthrax, Gwirtzman said.

"There are very few companies who can do this, it's very unique."

Related Links:

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Teladoc Health And The Coronavirus

Coronavirus Will Alter, Not Destroy, Global Supply Chain — Former UN Ambassador