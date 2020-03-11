The Daily Biotech Pulse: NY State Endorses Mallinckrodt's Opioid Settlement, Kamada To Work On COVID-19 Treatment

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Stocks In Focus

Mallinckrodt's Global Opioid Settlement Agreement Endorsed By New York State

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) said the New York State Attorney General Letitia James lent support to the company's previously announced global opioid settlement, joining 47 other states and U.S. Territory Attorneys General.

The State of New York and Suffolk County, together with Mallinckrodt and SpecGx LLC, have jointly filed a motion to remove the companies from the New York State opioid trial.

In pre-market trading, shares were rising 13.24% to $2.48.

Kamada to Work On Treatment for Severely Ill COVID-19 Patients

Israeli plasma-derived biopharma Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) said it plans to initiate the development of an Anti-COVID-19 polyclonal immunoglobin using is its proprietary plasma derived IgG platform technology as a potential treatment for severely ill coronavirus patients.

"We are working with the Israeli regulatory authorities and local medical institutions to advance our program," said Amir London, CEO of Kamada.

In pre-market trading, shares were up 6.23% to $5.80.

FDA Approves Bristol-Myers' Opdivo-Yervoy Combo For Liver Cancer

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) said the FDA approved its sBLA for Opdivo + Yervoy as a treatment option for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, previously treated with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) and Onyx Pharma's Nexavar.

Phio Pharma Announces Agreement to Develop Immune Enhancers

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has reached a new agreement with Medigene relating to its previously announced research collaboration with Helmholtz Zentrum München to develop novel candidates for the use of Intasyl compounds in adoptive cell therapy to enhance immune function.

The new agreement provides for Medigene contributing expertise regarding clinical development and proprietary research material. The company also has an option to an exclusive license for potential immune cell enhancers against certain fee payments.

Phio shares rallied 15.30% to $3.24 in after-hours trading.

NuCana's Ovarian Cancer Drug Shows Favorable Disease Control In Midstage Study

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) announced preliminary results from part one of the Phase 2 study of single-agent Acelarin in difficult-to-treat patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, which showed that out of the 45 evaluable patients, one patient achieved a complete response and two patients achieved partial responses, while 16 achieved stable disease.

"We are pleased with this favorable disease control rate and Acelarin's ability to achieve confirmed complete and partial responses in this very heavily pre-treated patient population," said Hugh Griffith, CEO of NuCana.

Separately, the company reported fourth-quarter results showing a wider loss.

NuCana shares rose 7.25% to $7.25 in after-hours trading.

Sophiris Bio Shares to Be Delisted From Nasdaq, Effective March 12

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS), which is evaluating its topsalysin in late-stage clinical trials for urological diseases, said the Nasdaq Officer of General Counsel informed the company that the Nasdaq Hearing Panel has determined to delist its shares from the Nasdaq. Trading in the company's shares are to be suspended, effective at the open of business March 12.

The company said it expects its shares to be eligible for trading on the OTC.

The delisting comes in the wake of the company flouting listing standards pertaining to the minimum $2.5 million stockholder's equity requirement.

The stock plummeted 39.58% to 35 cents in the after-hours trading.

J&J's Lung Cancer Therapy Gets Breakthrough Designation

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said its Janssen unit's JNJ-61186372 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with epidermal growth factor receptor Exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

Roche's Biomarker-based Screening Test For Cervical Cancer Approved by FDA

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTC: RHHBY) said the FDA approved its CINtec PLUS Cytology, as the first biomarker-based triage test for women whose primary cervical cancer screening results are positive for HPV using the cobas 4800 HPV Test.

Altimmune Soars Despite No News

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) shares were sharply higher in after-hours trading, although there was no release from the company.

Earnings

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) reported a decline in is fourth-quarter revenues from $2 million in 2018 to $1.4 million in 2019. The net loss per share narrowed from $1.18 to 72 cents. Analysts estimated a loss of $1.15 per share.

The stock plunged 39.72% to 85 cents in after-hours trading.

Fulgent Genetics Inc's (NASDAQ: FLGT) fourth-quarter revenues climbed 48% year-over-year to $8.4 million and the company reported non-GAAP EPS of 4 cents, in line with the consensus estimate.

The stock 4.92% to $14.50 in after-hours trading.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $2.07 million in 2019 compared to no revenues a year ago. The net loss per share narrowed from 16 cents to 5 cents, while analysts estimated a loss of 7 cents per share.

The stock slipped 5.21% to 91 cents in after-hours trading.

Offerings

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 16 million shares at $7.89 per share, for generating gross proceeds of $126.2 million. The company expects the offering to close March 13.

In premarket trading Wednesday, Kala shares were adding 11.53% to $8.80.

