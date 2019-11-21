Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tonix Plans Regulatory Filing To Kick Off Study Of Alcohol Use Disorder Drug
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Tonix Plans Regulatory Filing To Kick Off Study Of Alcohol Use Disorder Drug

Shares of nano-cap biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) were volatile Thursday morning following an announcement concerning its pre-investigational new drug application meeting with the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

Following the receipt of the minutes of the Type B, pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Tonix said the agency provided guidance and feedback supporting its clinical development plans for TNX-102 SL, a potential treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

The company said it now plans to submit an IND application in the first quarter of 2020 that would support a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study.

See Also: Biotech Stock On The Radar: Nabriva And Its Novel Antibiotic Portfolio

Why It's Important For Tonix And AUD

About 36 million adults in the U.S. are estimated to have AUD, which is a chronic relapsing brain disease characterized by compulsive alcohol use, loss of control over alcohol intake and a negative emotional state when not using alcohol.

Tonix believes the rate of successful recovery after detox can be improved by improving sleep quality.

TNX-102 SL, the company's lead compound, is also being evaluated for post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, fibromyalgia and agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

For PTSD, TNX-102 SL is in Phase 3 development. The company expects to report interim and top-line results from the study next year.

Tonix shares traded higher by nearly 10% in Thursday's pre-market session, but were down more than 9% to $1.32 at at time of publication.

Posted-In: alcohol use disorder TNX-102 SLNews Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TNXP)

22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Win For Cellectis, Hepion Proves Efficacy In Animal Model, Job Cuts At Neon
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Therapix To Reverse Merge With CBD Company, Crispr Gene Editing Therapy Readout
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Cannabis Products: Loose Leaf Tea, Massage Service, Cleansing Oil And A Smart Pod System