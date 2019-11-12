Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Applied DNA Stock Surges On DNA Leather Tagging News; Offering Expected Wednesday

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 5:13pm   Comments
Share:
Applied DNA Stock Surges On DNA Leather Tagging News; Offering Expected Wednesday

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) surged by more than 300% Tuesday after the company announced it has been successful at using a unique "DNA tag" to mark leather so it can be traced through the supply chain for more reliable proof of origin.

The technology is now ready for application in the leather industry, where Applied DNA Sciences said it could be used to protect leather suppliers and consumers from theft, counterfeiting and fraud.

"We now look forward to the opportunity to apply our technology for the leather industry to help provide much needed traceability for the various stakeholders,” President and CEO James Hayward said in the statement.

“We are pleased by the interest shown across the leather industry in offering to leather supply chains.”

Applied DNA said it will present results of its leather tagging pilot at a conference in New York this week and in the U.K. in early December.

Source: Offering Imminent

A source familiar with the matter told Benzinga that Applied DNA Sciences could announce an $8-million offering Wednesday. 

When asked for comment, an Applied DNA Sciences spokesperson told Benzinga: "the company does not comment on rumors." 

The stock gained 331.82% to close Tuesday's session at $19, and was giving back 18.95% of those gains at the time of publication during the after-hours session. 

Related Links:

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Fluent Drops After Q3 Results; Ladenburg Thalmann Shares Climb 

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata, Kadmon Clinical Readouts, Apyx Medical's Earnings Beat 

Posted-In: Biotech News Offerings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APDN)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Fluent Drops After Q3 Results; Ladenburg Thalmann Shares Climb
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Craft Brew Alliance Surges Following Takeover By Anheuser-Busch; Solid Biosciences Shares Fall
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; D.R. Horton Profit Beats Expectations
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Reata, Kadmon Clinical Readouts, Apyx Medical's Earnings Beat
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Telling The Stories Of Truck Drivers