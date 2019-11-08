Tandem Diabetes Says Death Of Patient Wasn't Due To Insulin Pump Malfunction

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares traded lower Friday after a report of the death of a patient using Tandem’s T:SLIM X2 insulin pump was added to the Food and Drug Administration’s Adverse Event report system.

The report said the patient’s blood glucose was low at the time of death, but that the cause of death was pending the coroner’s determination.

A Tandem spokesman said the company couldn’t comment in detail because of health privacy rules, but did say the cause of death “was not due to insulin delivery or pump malfunction.

“Hypoglycemia is, unfortunately, a common occurrence in diabetes and can result from any number of causes,” the spokesman said in an email.

See Also: Mark Your Calendar For These November PDUFA Dates

The company makes “every effort to reclaim and thoroughly investigate the Tandem device being worn by any customer who experienced a serious injury or death,” the company said.

Tandem stock was trading down 1.8% on Friday afternoon, at $58.11.

Photo courtesy of Tandem Diabetes.