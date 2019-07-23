ICC International Cannabis, Biotii Technologie Sign Advisory Agreement With Dr. Alexandros Makriyannis

ICC International Cannabis Corp. (OTC: WLDCF) announced Monday that together with Biotii Technologies Corp. it has signed a cannabinoid pharmaceutical advisory agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) advisor, Dr. Alexandros Makriyannis.

Dr. Makriyannis is a professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Northeastern University, renowned for various cannabinoid-based accomplishments, such as the discovery of cannabinoid receptor antagonists. Upon the agreement, Dr. Makriyannis is supposed to help ICC International Cannabis Corp.’s search of biosynthesizing cannabinoids identical to those found in nature.

The idea behind the deal is to enable ICC International Cannabis Corp. and Biotii to develop processes for mass production of CBD/THC.

Biotii’s synthesizing process should allow much lower prices of produced cannabis compounds when compared with classical cultivation and extraction processes.

David Shpilt, CEO of International Cannabis stated, “Developing a scaled cannabinoid biosynthesis platform requires comprehensive knowledge of precise biochemical processes within the human metabolism of cannabinoids. Dr. Makriyannis affords ICC backed Biotii an unparalleled competitive advantage with his singular understanding of the human endocannabinoid system, as well as the specific underlying receptor interactions.”