Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is amending its collaboration with Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY)'s crop science division to identify genome editing targets for evaluation against a broad range of corn diseases.

The collaboration aims to develop improved corn seeds with resistance to fungal diseases.

Evogene said it will use its computational predictive biology platform to identify required edits to improve disease resistance in corn.

The overall annual value loss from corn diseases in the U.S. alone is estimated at close to $7 billion, according to Evogene.

Evogene shares were trading up 3.90% at $1.60 in Tuesday’s pre-market session.

Related Links:

JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat