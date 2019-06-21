Market Overview

Verastem Shares Response Rate From COPIKTRA Data
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 21, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) presented COPIKTRA data showing response rates of 44% to 57%, including complete response rates of 15% to 22% in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Verastem is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. COPIKTRA is also being developed by for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

“Although the patient numbers are small in these two Phase 1 studies, we see a positive trend in response rates,” said Steven Horwitz, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, co-principal investigator of the Phase 1 and 2 studies, and lead author of the oral presentation.

Verastem shares traded higher by 2.5% at $1.63 in Friday's pre-market session.

The Daily Biotech Pulse

CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings

