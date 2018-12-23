Biotech stocks extended losses for the third straight week amid the markedly negative sentiment blanketing the broader market. This is despite the announcement of a major deal in the pharma space and optimism over record new molecule approvals.

Here are the key catalysts that could sway stocks in the biotech space this week.

PDUFA Dates

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s sBLA for its Sprycel, in combination with chemotherapy, for treating pediatric patients with newly diagnosed Ph+ acute lymphoblastic leukemia is pending before the FDA for review (Saturday, Dec. 29).

Clinical Trial Results (Expected Q4, Year-End Releases)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) – Phase 2 data for Ganaxolone (refractory status epilepticus)

(NASDAQ: MRNS) – Phase 2 data for Ganaxolone (refractory status epilepticus) Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) – Interim analysis of Phase 2 data for Alpha-1 antitrypsin (for preventing lung transplant rejection)

(NASDAQ: KMDA) – Interim analysis of Phase 2 data for Alpha-1 antitrypsin (for preventing lung transplant rejection) Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) – Phase 2 data for AV-101 (as monotherapy treatment for major depressive disorder)

(NASDAQ: VTGN) – Phase 2 data for AV-101 (as monotherapy treatment for major depressive disorder) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) – 24-week endpoint of Phase 2 study of Tirabrutinib, codenamed GS-4059 (chronic lymphocytic leukemia)

(NASDAQ: GILD) – 24-week endpoint of Phase 2 study of Tirabrutinib, codenamed GS-4059 (chronic lymphocytic leukemia) Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) – early activity data from the Phase 1 trial for MCLA-117 (acute myeloid leukemia, or AMLA)

(NASDAQ: MRUS) – early activity data from the Phase 1 trial for MCLA-117 (acute myeloid leukemia, or AMLA) Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) – Phase 1 safety and biomarker data for DV281 (non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC)

(NASDAQ: DVAX) – Phase 1 safety and biomarker data for DV281 (non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC) AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) – Interim Phase 1/2 data for ACI-24 vaccine (treating Alzheimer's disease-like characteristics in individuals with Down syndrome)

(NASDAQ: ACIU) – Interim Phase 1/2 data for ACI-24 vaccine (treating Alzheimer's disease-like characteristics in individuals with Down syndrome) Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) – 12-month data from Phase 3 study of Vicinium (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer)

(NASDAQ: SESN) – 12-month data from Phase 3 study of Vicinium (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer) Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY) – Phase 3 data for influenza vaccine Fluzone quadrivalent (influenza)

(NYSE: SNY) – Phase 3 data for influenza vaccine Fluzone quadrivalent (influenza) Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) – Interim Phase 2 data for HS-110 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo (NSCLC)

(NASDAQ: HTBX) – Interim Phase 2 data for HS-110 in combination with (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo (NSCLC) Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) – Updated Phase 1/2 for SPK-7001 (Choroideremia)

(NASDAQ: ONCE) – Updated Phase 1/2 for SPK-7001 (Choroideremia) Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ENTX) – Phase 2 pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data for EB612 (hypoparathyroidism)

(NASDAQ: ENTX) – Phase 2 pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data for EB612 (hypoparathyroidism) Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) – 1) Phase 3 for oral Azacitidine (post-induction AML maintenance), 2) Phase 3 data for Abraxane (adjuvant therapy in surgically resected pancreatic cancer), 3) Phase 3 data for Revlimid (first-line ABC diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, or DLBCL)

(NASDAQ: CELG) – 1) Phase 3 for oral Azacitidine (post-induction AML maintenance), 2) Phase 3 data for Abraxane (adjuvant therapy in surgically resected pancreatic cancer), 3) Phase 3 data for Revlimid (first-line ABC diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, or DLBCL) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) – Phase 1b data for LX2761 (Type 2 diabetes)

(NASDAQ: LXRX) – Phase 1b data for LX2761 (Type 2 diabetes) ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) – Phase 2 data for CF-301 (serious infections caused by Staph aureus including MRSA)

(NASDAQ: CFRX) – Phase 2 data for CF-301 (serious infections caused by Staph aureus including MRSA) Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) – 1) Phase 3 data for Keytruda (classical Hodgkin Lymphoma), 2) Phase 3 data for Keytruda (triple-negative breast cancer)

(NYSE: MRK) – 1) Phase 3 data for Keytruda (classical Hodgkin Lymphoma), 2) Phase 3 data for Keytruda (triple-negative breast cancer) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) – Updated Phase 1 data for DCC-3014 (solid tumors or hematological malignancies)

(NASDAQ: DCPH) – Updated Phase 1 data for DCC-3014 (solid tumors or hematological malignancies) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) – low-dose cohort data from Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 (GSD1)

(NASDAQ: RARE) – low-dose cohort data from Phase 1/2 study of DTX401 (GSD1) Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) – Phase 2 pancreatic data for Relacorilant (solid tumors)

Related Link: A Bull And Bear Review Positive Results For Puma Biotech's Late-Stage Breast Cancer Drug Trial