Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS)

(NASDAQ: ADMS) Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO)

(NASDAQ: ADRO) Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX)

(NASDAQ: CGIX) Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE)

(NASDAQ: CUE) Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ)

(NYSE: ENZ) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DFFN)

(NASDAQ: DFFN) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: FOMX) (announced resignation of Darrell Rigel from the board and the appointment of Anthony Bruno to the board)

(NASDAQ: FOMX) (announced resignation of Darrell Rigel from the board and the appointment of Anthony Bruno to the board) Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT)

(NASDAQ: INNT) Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX)

(NASDAQ: KERX) Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NEOS)

(NASDAQ: NEOS) Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN)

(NASDAQ: NVCN) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)

(NASDAQ: STIM) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA)

(NASDAQ: SNOA) Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE)

(NASDAQ: ONCE) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT)

(NASDAQ: SBOT) Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STML)

(NASDAQ: STML) SUMMIT THERAPEU/S ADR (NASDAQ: SMMT)

(NASDAQ: SMMT) Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT)

(NASDAQ: TLGT) VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS)

J&J's Janssen Unit Initiates Mid-stage Trial For Skin Disease Drug Developing Using Morphosys' Technology

MORPHOSYS AG/S ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) announced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) unit Janssen, which has licensed its proprietary HuCAL antibody technology for developing guselkumab that is being evaluated for treating patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a kind of chronic skin disease, has initiated a Phase 2 trial.

The trial is expected to enroll about 180 adult patients.

Denali Reports Positive Phase 1 Results For Drug Studied For Neurologic and Systemic Inflammatory Diseases

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) announced positive Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of its lead molecule DNL747 - a brain penetrant small molecule inhibitor of receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1. In a study of 56 healthy subjects who received either single or multiple ascending doses or placebo, the pipeline asset achieved its safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic objectives.

"DNL747 was generally well tolerated with no serious adverse events at doses that achieved high levels of brain exposure and robust target engagement as measured by a blood-based biomarker of RIPK1 activity," the company said.

Denali also said along with its partner Sanofi SA (NYSE: SNY), it will evaluate DNL747 in clinical studies for Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis.

Novartis' Sandoz Unit Commercially Launches Therapy For Substance Abuse

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) unit Sandoz and Pear Therapeutics announced the commercial launch of reSET, a FDA-approved prescription digital therapeutic, for patients with substance use disorder.

