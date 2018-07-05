On Thursday's PreMarket Prep, Joel and Dennis were joined by Sean Udall, chief investment officer of Quantum Trading Strategies. Sean discussed his bullish theses on Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RFIN), Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD), as well as his bearish takes on Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE), the iShares North American Tech Software ETF (BATS: IGV) and Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT).

Discussion topics on today’s show:

The continued trading range in the S&P 500

Tesla Motors Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) weakness from Tuesday's session

(NASDAQ: TSLA) weakness from Tuesday's session A big price target raise on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)

Featured Guests:

Sean Udall, CIO of Quantum Trading Strategies

After nearly doubling his money on NVLS Systems in the early 1990’s, Sean Udall has been hooked on tech stocks ever since. He has more than 20 years of experience working for some of the biggest firms in the country (Morgan Stanley, Salomon Smith Barney), managing over $350 million in client assets, and writing prolific content on the tech sector. Sean creates an edge over the masses with his expert strategies and delivers them directly to you everyday in his must-have TechStrat report.

Meet the Hosts:

Dennis Dick

Joel Elconin

