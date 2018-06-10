Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trials And IPOs
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2018 5:29pm   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trials And IPOs
Related IBB
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: EDAP Device Gets FDA Nod, Ampliphi Presents Positive Data, Agile To Cut Jobs
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Johnson & Johnson to Dispose Sterilization Products Business, Mixed Results From Protesostasis' Cystic Fibrosis Study
An Integrated BioSci Rounds Report: Atara Rallied While Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Unlock Value For Innovators (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Pharma Stock Roundup: Merck, Eli Lilly, AbbVie And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Dominate The Headlines
The 'Dividend Aristocrats' That Live Beyond Their Means (Seeking Alpha)

The ASCO conference closed Tuesday, although presentations at the conference triggered some huge stocks moves. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) slumped about 42 percent, while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) has rallied about 60 percent since June 1.

Here's a look at the upcoming week's catalytic events.

Conferences

  • 41st European Congress of Cytology – June 10-13, in Madrid, Spain
  • 31st International Conference On Antiviral Research, or ICAR - June 11-15, in Porto, Portugal
  • Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – June 12-14, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California
  • Annual European Congress of Rheumatology, 2018 – June 13-16, in Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • UK Oncology Forum – June 14-15, in Liverpool, U.K.
  • 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association, or EHA, – June 14-17, in Stockholm, Sweden
  • 52nd European Human Genetics Conference in conjunction with the European Meeting on Psychological Aspects of Genetics – June 16-19, in Milan, Italy

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These June PDUFA Dates

Clinical Trial Presentations

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) is due to present Phase 1 data on its norovirus treatment candidate CMX521 at the ICAR between June 11-15. The company recently received orphan drug designation to its smallpox treatment candidate brincidofovir.

Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) will present Phase 1/2 data for its Zanubrutinib, its treatment candidate for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, at the EHA on Friday.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY) will present Phase 3 data for Venclexta, their relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, treatment candidate, at the EHA on Saturday.

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) is due to present Phase 3 data on LentiGlobin, code named HGB-207, from a study called Northstar-2, which evaluated the pipeline candidate for non-beta0/beta0 transfusion-dependent thalassemia, at the EHA on Saturday.

IPOs

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage dermatology company, is scheduled to IPO, offering 5 million shares at an estimated price range of $14 to $16. The company seeks to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VRCA.

Posted-In: Biotech News Previews IPOs Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + BGNE)

Pharma Stock Roundup: Merck, Eli Lilly, AbbVie And More
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Johnson & Johnson to Dispose Sterilization Products Business, Mixed Results From Protesostasis' Cystic Fibrosis Study
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Dominate The Headlines
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AbbVie, Lululemon, Netflix, Snap And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 1, 2018
Credit Suisse Downgrades AbbVie On Humira Competitive Concerns
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on IBB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.