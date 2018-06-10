The ASCO conference closed Tuesday, although presentations at the conference triggered some huge stocks moves. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) slumped about 42 percent, while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) has rallied about 60 percent since June 1.

Here's a look at the upcoming week's catalytic events.

Conferences

41st European Congress of Cytology – June 10-13, in Madrid, Spain

31st International Conference On Antiviral Research, or ICAR - June 11-15, in Porto, Portugal

Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – June 12-14, in Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Annual European Congress of Rheumatology, 2018 – June 13-16, in Amsterdam, Netherlands

UK Oncology Forum – June 14-15, in Liverpool, U.K.

23rd Congress of European Hematology Association, or EHA, – June 14-17, in Stockholm, Sweden

52nd European Human Genetics Conference in conjunction with the European Meeting on Psychological Aspects of Genetics – June 16-19, in Milan, Italy

Clinical Trial Presentations

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) is due to present Phase 1 data on its norovirus treatment candidate CMX521 at the ICAR between June 11-15. The company recently received orphan drug designation to its smallpox treatment candidate brincidofovir.

Beigene Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BGNE) will present Phase 1/2 data for its Zanubrutinib, its treatment candidate for Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, at the EHA on Friday.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTC: RHHBY) will present Phase 3 data for Venclexta, their relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, treatment candidate, at the EHA on Saturday.

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) is due to present Phase 3 data on LentiGlobin, code named HGB-207, from a study called Northstar-2, which evaluated the pipeline candidate for non-beta0/beta0 transfusion-dependent thalassemia, at the EHA on Saturday.

IPOs

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage dermatology company, is scheduled to IPO, offering 5 million shares at an estimated price range of $14 to $16. The company seeks to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VRCA.