The Week Ahead: IPOs, Earnings, And FDA Actions Provide Catalysts
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning January 22. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Conferences
- North American International Auto Show Jan. 20 thru Jan. 28
Notable Earnings
- Haliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Q4 premarket
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) Q1 after hours
- Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q4 after hours
- Steel Dynamics, Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) Q4 after hours
Secondary Offering Lockup Expirations
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB)
Tuesday
Economic
- World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, Jan. 23 thru Jan. 26
- API U.S. Crude Oil Inventories 4:30 p.m. ET
- Sixth round of NAFTA negotiations take place in Montreal, Jan. 23 thru Jan. 28 (watch car manufacturers, railroads e.g. F, GM, FCAU, KSU, UNP)
Conferences
- Blockchain Davos Conference
- Canaccord Blockchain Investor Day
Notable Earnings
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Q4 premarket
- Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Q4 premarket
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Q4 premarket
- The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Q2 premarket
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Q4 after hours
- United Continental Holdings, Inc (NYSE: snnUAL) Q4 after hours
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA)
Investor Events
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) analyst/investor day
- United Continental analyst/investor day
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) business update call 4:30 p.m. ET
Wednesday
Notable Earnings
- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q4 premarket
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q4 premarket
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Q4 premarket
- W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) Q4 premarket
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) Q4 after hours
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) releasing prelim Q4 and FY17 results 4:15 p.m. ET; BZ NOTE: On Jan. 16, Ford shares fell after the company issued a disappointing outlook for its FY17 and FY18 income.
IPOs
- Entera Bio (ENTX)
- PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
IPO Quiet Period Expiration
Secondary Offering Lockup Expiration
Investor Events
- CTI Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shareholder meeting
FDA/Biotech
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) sNDA PDUFA date for Trulance (plecanatide) BZ NOTE: Phase 3 data hit primary endpoints in both doses studied
- FDA Tobacco Products AdCom Meeting to review Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) iQOS BZ NOTE: Committee comments could effect other tobacco stocks (e.g. BTI MO, etc.)
Thursday
Notable Earnings
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Q4 premarket
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) Q4 premarket
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Q4 premarket
- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) Q4 premarket
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Q4 premarket
- 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Q4 premarket
- Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) Q4 premarket
- Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) Q4 premarket
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) Q4 premarket
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) Q4 premarket
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) Q4 after hours
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Q4 after hours
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Q4 after hours
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Q2 after hours
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Q1 after hours
IPOs
- Gates Industrial (GTES)
- Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)
- ProLung (LUNG)
- Solid Biosciences (SLDB)
Investor Events
- Broadsoft, Inc (NASDAQ: BSFT) shareholder meeting
Friday
Economic
- Deadline for President Trump to decide on Sec. 201 Solar Tariffs. BZ NOTE: Higher tariffs could be positive for First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ), negative for SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) and SunRun (NASDAQ: RUN).
Notable Earnings
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Q4 premarket
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Q4 premarket
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) Q4 premarket
IPOs
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)
- ARMO Biosciences (ARMO)
- PlayAGS (AGS)
- resTORbio (TORC)
FDA/Biotech
