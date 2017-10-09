Market Overview

DexCom's Quiet Consolidation After Huge Decline
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2017 1:26pm
16 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: AngioDynamics Drops On Earnings Miss; Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Stocks Going Ex Dividend The Second Week Of October
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Sept. 26-Oct. 1: Nordstrom, US Concrete, Ecolab And More

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares got hammered Sept. 28 when rival Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) received FDA approval for its FreeStyle Libre flash glucose monitoring system. Investors see Abbott’s new system as a lower-priced alternative to DexCom’s continuous glucose monitoring, and shares plummeted 36 percent following the news.

DexCom stock traded as low as $42.62 following the news, its lowest level since 2014.

DexCom delivered an incredible rally for long-term investors that kicked off at under $10 per share at the beginning of 2012 and ended at $103.29 in late 2015. Since that time, the stock has traded mostly sideways in a wide range between $60 and $100. DexCom only once dipped below $50 in the past two years, a brief, intraday drop to $47.92 back in February 2016. That dip was quickly followed by a bounce back up to $68 by month’s end.

This time around, it seems as though DexCom is happy to stay below $50 for the long-haul. The stock initially bounced as high as $50.31 but was hit with selling pressure than sent it back down below $48.

Without a major catalyst ahead, the stock may continue to drift sideways or down for a while. Until the stock can close back above $50, there is potential for further downside if the stock closes below $45 and/or dips below $42.62 on an intraday basis.

The stock was hit by a wave of downgrades following the news, but only Wedbush and Canaccord have stepped up to reiterate bullish ratings.

In terms of support, the $45–$50 level previously served as resistance throughout most of 2014 and could hold for now. Below $45, there doesn’t appear to be any major technical support until the $28.09 level that held in spring 2014.

Joel Elconin contributed to this story.

Related Link: Canaccord Sticks With Dexcom As Shares Tumble Amid Unexpected Label Addition

