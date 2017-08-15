"Pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has some harsh words for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s CEO Ken Frazier after the executive distanced himself from President Donald Trump.

Frazier is one of four executives who stepped down from the president's American Manufacturing Council after Trump's initial condemnation of the violence in Charlottesville. The CEO said "America's leaders" failed to reject "expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy." But Shkreli thinks Frazier is merely "politicizing the moment."

"I think that is self-indulgent," Shkreli said during an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday. "If he is supposed to be advising the president on manufacturing ... let him advise on manufacturing. He is not here to talk about anything political or anything about race relations or anything that happened in Charlottesville."

Frazier was tasked to be an economic advisor to the White House but is now "taking the spotlight" to show how "self righteous" he is, Shkreli continued.

"This tragedy affects all of us," Shkreli concluded on the topic. "The president condemned it, everyone condemns it, I don't know anyone who supports it. And [Frazier] is sort of saying 'no, I'm going to make a statement, no, I am the righteous one.' And I think that is sort of pathetic."

Others Drop Out Of Manufaturing Council

In addition to Frazier, CEOs Brain Krzanich of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and Kevin Plank of Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) and Scott Paul, president of the Alliance fro American Manufacturing, have also announced their resignations from the president's council.

Trump's Responses

While Trump initially only highlighted his disapproval over Frazier's exit, he has since tweeted a second response to his waning Manufacturing Council.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

.@Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

It is worth noting the time stamps of the tweets in juxtaposition to the various members' exiting. Also of importance, Shkreli does not sit on the president's council.

Image Credit: By House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

