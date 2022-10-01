How Did Elon Musk Lose All That Weight? Pills? Diet? Here's His Secret Weapon

During AI Day 2022, one Twitter user seemed less interested in the new robotics that Tesla Inc TSLA displayed on Friday, and more curious about how CEO Elon Musk looked so “awesome, fit, ripped and healthy.”

Eva McMillin Twitter’s handle is @EvasTeslaSPlaid and is an apparent fan of Tesla and Musk. Her full tweet read: “Hey, @elonmusk what’s your secret? You look awesome, fit, ripped & healthy. Lifting weights? Eating healthy?”

Musk replied to Eva’s question with a simple one-word answer: “Fasting.”

For people that closely follow Musk news, and for better or worse I am in that category, this is not the first time Musk has spoken about his affinity for fasting, or “intermittent fasting” a system in which followers go extended periods of time without eating.

Late in August, Musk tweeted “On advice of a good friend, I’ve been fasting periodically & feel healthier.” Fortune Magazine highlights. Proponents of intermittent fasting argue that the diet plan can help people lose weight, without serious downsides.

However, there are some critics of intermittent fasting that argue that it can lead to unnecessary stress. A Johns Hopkins Medicine article on the subject encourages readers to “Talk to your doctor if you start experiencing unusual anxiety, headaches, nausea or other symptoms after you start intermittent fasting.”

There are many different variations of intermittent fasting. Some people eat only during an eight-hour window each day. Others might have two days a week where they eat only one meal.

Musk claims to have lost about 20 pounds using the intermittent fasting technique. For readers interested in trying it, be sure to research the benefits and drawbacks of the plan.

