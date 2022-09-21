How Much Money Does Jeff Bezos Have?

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest people in the world, and he was the first person to pass the $200 billion benchmark. He is the founder of Amazon, and he reigned as CEO from the start of the company in 1994 until 2021 when he stepped down and become the executive chair. Although he has an annual salary of $1.6 million, he doesn’t get his wealth from that. Instead, Bezos’ wealth mostly comes from Amazon stock. How did Jeff Bezos become a billionaire, and how does he spend his money? Benzinga took a deep dive into these questions, and you can find the answers below.

What is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth?

Jeff Bozos’ net worth is $148.1 billion in 2022, according to Bloomberg. He was recently knocked off of the number two spot on Bloomberg’s richest people in the world list and now sits at number three behind Elon Musk and Gautam Adani.

Bezos once held the title of the richest man in the world, but his net worth has gone up and down because of events in the past few years. But don’t feel too sorry for him; he never lost his title of billionaire once he achieved it.

Bezos got his start when his parents gave him almost $300,000 to start an online bookstore that he named Amazon. He had instant success, and three years after launching, he took the company public. As soon as the company went public, Bezos’ net worth skyrocketed to $120 billion, but when the dot-com bubble hit, his net worth shrank to $2 billion.

