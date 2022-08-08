Kanye West's Ominous Instagram Post Celebrating Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian's Break Up

Kanye West, the prolific rapper and producer from Chicago, is known for posting outlandish things on social media. But, his post on Monday morning was strange, even by his standards.

Pete Davidson, the SNL-trained comedian, was dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West was public with his disdain for the relationship between Davidson and Kardashian, posting heavily about it on Meta Platforms Inc's META Instagram. Benzinga reported on Saturday that Davidson and Kardashian were calling off their relationship after nine months, according to sources.

Kanye took to Instagram on Monday morning to celebrate the breakup. Kanye’s only post on Instagram is a picture of a fake newspaper with the headline “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”

Image: Courtesy of Instagram

“Skete Davidson” is Kanye’s pet name for Davidson, with skete being an insult. Again, strange social media posts are nothing new for Kanye. But this one is out there even for him.

According to media reports, Kardashian and Davidson are splitting amicably because of busy schedules and distance. West was previously dating Uncut Gems star Julia Fox following his divorce with Kardashian, but West and Fox have since broken up as well.

Photo: Coutesy of EventPhotosNYC on flickr