Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops.
What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Musk said “everyone goes to bed at 10 p.m.” in the bay area, noting that in that particular instance cops were called by the neighbors four times.
The entrepreneur said someone went out to meet the police and that the officers had trouble finding the house because it has a “weirdly long driveway.”
“The whole neighborhood was calling the cops basically,” said Musk laughing. “Finally we had to turn the music off.”
See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock
What Else: Musk also said that the 16,000-square-feet Hillsborough mansion gave him an eerie feeling. “I don’t believe in ghosts, but sometimes it feels like there are ghosts,” he said.
The world's richest person purchased the party house in 2017 for $23.4 million and listed it for sale in 2021 for $35 million.
Musk revealed in the same episode of the podcast that he currently owns a Boxabl home but, currently, his main house in Texas has an outdoor party area complete with a “little barbecue pit.”
Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 6.6% lower at $864.51 in the regular session and fell 0.3% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Jack Dorsey Calls For End Of Chinese Communist Party Over Xi Jinping's 'Relentless' Zero-COVID Routine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.