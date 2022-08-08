Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops.

What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.

Musk said “everyone goes to bed at 10 p.m.” in the bay area, noting that in that particular instance cops were called by the neighbors four times.

The entrepreneur said someone went out to meet the police and that the officers had trouble finding the house because it has a “weirdly long driveway.”

“The whole neighborhood was calling the cops basically,” said Musk laughing. “Finally we had to turn the music off.”

What Else: Musk also said that the 16,000-square-feet Hillsborough mansion gave him an eerie feeling. “I don’t believe in ghosts, but sometimes it feels like there are ghosts,” he said.

The world's richest person purchased the party house in 2017 for $23.4 million and listed it for sale in 2021 for $35 million.

Musk revealed in the same episode of the podcast that he currently owns a Boxabl home but, currently, his main house in Texas has an outdoor party area complete with a “little barbecue pit.”

