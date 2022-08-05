Detroit Area Kids Learn About Golf, Engineering At PXG Store, Rocket Mortgage Classic (Plus: Barry Sanders Makes An Appearance)

Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG) has quickly made an impact in the professional golf world. Despite the company being less than 10 years old, PXG has an impressive footprint on the tour with professionals such as Zach Johnson, Luke List and Cameron Tringale swinging PXG clubs.

The company is also making an impact off the golf course.

What Happened: Last week, during the Rocket Mortgage Classic, PXG teamed up with the Detroit Area Pre-College Program (DAPCEP) to welcome 20-plus kids to learn about the engineering behind golf.

The kids gathered at the PXG store in Troy on Wednesday morning and split up into different stations focused on putting, a full-swing experience in PXG’s trackman simulator and the design and engineering of the golf clubs. The kids each had booklets stocked with math equations and problems to help them learn the science behind golf.

After the educational programs at the PXG store, the kids hopped on a bus and left for the Detroit Golf Club to watch Wednesday’s Pro-Am. Different tour players, including Johnson and Tringale, stopped by to introduce themselves to the DAPCEP kids, as well as Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders.

Why It Matters: “This is our first time doing an activity like this with golf,” DAPCEP executive director Michelle Reaves said. “We always try and teach the kids the academics around whatever the topic is and then show the application. They learned a lot at PXG about the science related to golf and when we got to the course we were able to see how it was applied.”

The educational programs at the PXG store and the opportunity to watch professional golfers in person at the Rocket Mortgage Classic gave the kids a unique experience they are sure to remember.

Sreeman Charabuddi, a rising high school junior, said he’s been doing activities with DAPCEP for five years or so. Charabuddi enjoys the different activities offered by DAPCEP, and is also interested in finance and the stock market.

“Hitting in the golf simulator was awesome and also getting to meet Barry Sanders,” Charabuddi said.

Rocket Mortgage is part of Rocket Companies Inc RKT.

Photo: Courtesy of PXG