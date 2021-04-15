5 Ways an Identity Check Service Can Help Your Small Business (and 4 Easy Steps to Get It)

Great hires that translate to fantastic employees can help propel your small business. On the other hand, when you make a bad hire — well, you know what can happen. Maybe it’s even happened to you. It can even go as far as to disrupt your entire business that you’ve worked so hard to build.

You want to make the right decision the first time, and that’s why you want to vet every single employee with a comprehensive hiring and employee background screening process. Here’s how to do it.

How Identity Check Services Help Small Businesses

Identity check services help small businesses, there’s no question about it. ShareAble for Hires is a great way to get started.

Reason 1: You reduce your risk.

When you get an identity check service, you can evaluate quickly whether someone is financially responsible, dependable and trustworthy. An employment background screening process that offers broad coverage across the United States. Built-in applicant identity from ShareAble for Hires ensures that your applicant is who they say they are.

Reason 2: You learn so much about your next potential hire.

You learn a lot about your next potential hire with an identity check service:

Criminal behavior

Review credit history

Financial habits with money

Financial responsibility

Manage budgets and get more information in general to assess your risk

Anytime you hire someone, it can be a risk, especially without an accurate background check. You can’t afford to go into an employee-employer relationship without knowing all the details of your potential hire.

Reason 3: You can get it fast.

It’s fast and easy to get comprehensive employment background checks. ShareAble’s solution is to give you accurate work background checks fast.

Plus, it’s convenient. Screening is much less difficult with ShareAble (most screening services require you to go through membership before using their service but ShareAble doesn’t require you to join a membership site). In some cases, you must verify your business through an onsite inspection, complete paperwork and rack up additional fees before you can begin screening. It’s a costly way to operate and can slow down your screening process with tools other than ShareAble.

Reason 4: You can self-service the process.

Just create an account online and email your applicant a screening invitation. You don’t need to fill out the applicant’s data yourself — the potential new hire submits his or her personal information to ShareAble for Hires and answers on his or her own. Next, you can get pre-employment background check reports, which are given to you and your applicant in minutes.

Reason 5: An identity check service helps you make great decisions.

As a small business owner, you’re often faced with many decisions. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a decision in minutes that’s not difficult? Identity check services

How to Get Identity Check Services with ShareAble for Hires

This all sounds good, right? Here’s how to get ShareAbles for Hires.

Step 1: Send the request to your applicant.

The first thing you do is tell ShareAble for Hires to email a screening request to your applicant. You don’t need to spend a lot of time on this, and ShareAble for Hire’s pre-employment screening process lets you start screening immediately. Its signup flow doesn’t require paperwork to get enrolled. The steps are just like this:

Go online. Create an account. Start screening immediately.

Step 2: The applicant’s ID gets authenticated.

The applicant enters his or her personal information and his or her identity gets authenticated.

Step 3: You get the reports.

The reports are delivered to you and you can take as much time as you want to review them.

Step 4: Finally, you review ShareAble’s comprehensive, quick reports.

ShareAble’s online employee screening process takes just a few minutes. You get reports immediately once your applicant accepts your screening invitation and authorizes the screening process.

Get Identity Check Services and Transform Your Business

When you want to make clear-cut decisions about your business, get ShareAble for Hires. You want to make great decisions about your next employee the first time, rather than making mistakes without an employee screening process.

Don’t waste your time and get ShareAble for Hires — it’ll be one of the best business decisions you ever make.